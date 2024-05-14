site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Sitting out first game
Ruiz is absent from the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the White Sox.
Riley Adams will do the catching for Trevor Williams. Ruiz will likely be back in there for the second contest when Mitchell Parker will be on the mound for the Nationals.
