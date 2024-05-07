Garcia jammed his wrist Sunday sliding into second base and was replaced by pinch-hitter Ildemaro Vargas in the eighth inning, but he's not expected to miss much time, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The Nationals had an off day Monday, so Garcia might not end up missing a start, but it wouldn't be a surprise if manager Dave Martinez gave him an extra day to recover. Garcia has had a breakout season so far, slashing .337/.381/.510 with three homers and six steals in 105 plate appearances.