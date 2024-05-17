Garcia was scratched from Friday's lineup in Philadelphia due to a right heel injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Garcia also didn't start Wednesday's game versus the White Sox after his heel got caught by a cleat earlier in the series. The infielder expects to be fine to play Saturday. Ildemaro Vargas has entered the lineup in Garcia's place.
