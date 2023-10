Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Garcia started the past 13 games but will head to the bench for Sunday's series finale. The 24-year-old posted a .404/.440/.702 slash line during that stretch, which boosted his season-long OPS to .686 to go along with nine homers, nine steals, 50 RBI and 60 runs in 480 plate appearances.