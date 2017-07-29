Nationals' Matt Skole: Designated for assignment
Skole was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Saturday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
A spot was needed for Howie Kendrick and Skole was a logical choice to get the bump, as he's mostly underwhelmed at Triple-A Syracuse this season (.235/.330/.458). It's looking like Skole, who turns 28 on Sunday, may never hit enough to make it as a corner infielder at the major-league level.
