Skole was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday in order to be released to minor-league free agency at the end of the World Series.

Skole got into just 27 games at the big-league level, hitting just .208/.275/.236. As a 30-year-old with only 93 MLB plate appearances under his belt, he's unlikely to be a coveted asset on the market this winter.

