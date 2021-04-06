Zimmerman could be in the starting lineup Tuesday against Atlanta after Josh Bell was not on the field for the Nationals' workout Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Eleven players in total are reported to be in quarantine for the Nats due to positive COVID-19 tests or being designated a close contact, and Bell's absence from the workout suggests he's probably in one of those groups. Zimmerman might have gotten the nod anyway against Atlanta starter Drew Smyly, as he figures to see most of his action this season against left-handers. If the veteran slugger does suit up, he could be a strong DFS option.