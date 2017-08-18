Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Day off Friday
Zimmerman is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
It's said to be a routine day off for the veteran following 12 consecutive starts. Zimmerman got off to a slow start to August, but he seems to be dialed back in with three homers in his last four games and five in his last eight. Adam Lind will take over at first base in Zimmerman's absence.
