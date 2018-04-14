Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Not in Saturday's lineup
Zimmerman is out of the lineup Saturday against Colorado.
Zimmerman will occupy a spot on the bench after going 1-for-7 with a walk during the first two games of this series. Matt Adams is set to get a start at first base in his stead. Expect to see Zimmerman back in the lineup for Sunday's finale.
