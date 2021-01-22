Zimmerman signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Nationals on Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The 36-year-old opted out of the 2020 campaign but will continue his career with Washington in 2021. Zimmerman appeared in 52 games during 2019 and had a .257/.321/.415 slash line with six home runs and 27 RBI in 190 plate appearances. Josh Bell is poised to handle the bulk of the reps at first base, while Zimmerman serves as the reserve option and potentially works as the designated hitter, if the National League adopts the position again this season.
