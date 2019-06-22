Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Set for second rehab game
Zimmerman (foot) will start at first base and bat cleanup Saturday for Double-A Harrisburg in the second game of his rehab assignment, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
Zimmerman began his rehab assignment Friday and went 0-for-1 with a walk in his first competitive action since April 27. According to Kerr, Zimmerman experienced no setbacks coming out of the contest and will play for the second consecutive day, this time for seven innings. Due to the length of his absence, expect Zimmerman to stick around in the minors for at least a few more games beyond Saturday before the Nationals entertain bringing him back from the 10-day injured list.
