Nationals' Seth Romero: Assigned to Low-A
Romero will report to Low-A Hagerstown, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Romero was sent home from spring training after repeatedly missing curfew as the club decided he wasn't ready to continue his minor-league career when the minor-league season commenced. The 22-year-old southpaw started the 2018 campaign with the Nationals' extended spring training team but will move on to the Low-A level after serving his punishment. Over six games with short-season Auburn last year, he posted a 32:6 K:BB over 20 innings.
