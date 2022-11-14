Romero was released by Washington on Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The decision to release the 26-year-old lefty comes after Romero received his second DWI arrest of the year. Romero spent most of 2022 with Double-A Harrisburg -- two years removed from his lone stint in the majors. Between constant issues with injuries and his behavior off the field, it's worth wondering how eager other teams will be to add Romero to their farm system.
