Romero (calf) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Double-A Harrisburg on Saturday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Romero has been sidelined with a left calf strain since spring training, but he began a rehab assignment last weekend and struck out five in three scoreless innings over two appearances. The southpaw will head to Harrisburg now that he's healthy, but it's possible that he advances prior to the end of the regular season.