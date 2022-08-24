Romero (calf) began a rehab assignment with the Nationals' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate Saturday and issued two walks over a scoreless inning.
The one-inning outing was Romero's first at any level in 2022, as he was placed on the Nationals' 60-day injured list coming out of spring training with a left calf strain. Romero likely doesn't have enough time left in the season to build up for a traditional starting role, so he's expected to be activated from the 60-day IL and optioned to Triple-A Rochester to serve as a reliever once he completes his rehab assignment.