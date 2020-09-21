Romero (hand) was transferred to the 45-day injured list Monday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Romero underwent minor surgery at the end of August to put a pin in his broken non-throwing (right) hand, and he'll officially be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season as a result. Monday's move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Paolo Espino, whose contract was selected in a corresponding move. Romero has reportedly been able to participate in a throwing program while he recovers, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him ready for spring training in 2021.
More News
-
Nationals' Seth Romero: Set for minor surgery•
-
Nationals' Seth Romero: Breaks non-pitching hand•
-
Nationals' Seth Romero: Staying in bullpen for now•
-
Nationals' Seth Romero: Promoted to big club•
-
Nationals' Seth Romero: Traveling with team on taxi squad•
-
Nationals' Seth Romero: Added to 60-man pool•