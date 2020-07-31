Castro went 4-for-5 with a double and two runs scored Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Castro returned to the third spot in the order after hitting sixth in the team's previous two games. He responded with his second multi-hit performance of the season, and also clubbed his second double of the campaign to lead off the fifth inning. After this strong performance, Casto has reached base 10 times in his first 26 plate appearances.