Goody signed a contract Monday with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.
Goody had previously spent time in the Mexican League with Los Acereros de Monclava to begin the 2022 season, but he'll return to the United States as he looks to earn another opportunity in the big leagues. Before that happens, Goody will likely need to parlay a strong showing on Long Island into a minor-league deal with an organization. He most recently appeared in the majors with the Rangers in 2020, when he submitted a 9.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP across 11 innings.