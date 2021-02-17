The Yankees announced Wednesday that Goody signed a minor-league contract with the organization that includes an invitation to big-league spring training.

The 29-year-old will rejoin the organization that drafted him in the sixth round in 2012. Since making his big-league debut for the Yankees in 2015, Goody has spent time in the Cleveland Texas organizations through the first six years of his career, logging a 4.19 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 17.2 K-BB% over 158 appearances. He found little success with the Rangers in 2020 while also missing time due to back spasms, so he'll need to stay healthy and perform well in spring training to have a realistic shot at winning a spot in New York's Opening Day bullpen.