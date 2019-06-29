Travieso, the Reds' first-round pick in 2012, was released by the organization Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Travieso was never able to recover from a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He appeared in two games at Rookie-level Billings this season as he tried to re-start his career, but it's the end of the line for him with the Reds.