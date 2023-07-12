Bemboom cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Bemboom could have elected free agency, but he's accepted the outright assignment and will remain in the Orioles organization. The 33-year-old has a career .496 OPS over parts of five major-league seasons.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Bemboom: Cut from 40-man roster•
-
Orioles' Anthony Bemboom: Added to roster•
-
Orioles' Anthony Bemboom: Accepts assignment to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Anthony Bemboom: Designated for assignment•
-
Orioles' Anthony Bemboom: Makes season-opening roster•
-
Orioles' Anthony Bemboom: No longer on 40-man roster•