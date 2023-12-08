Bemboom signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Friday and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Bemboom entered free agency in the offseason after two seasons with Baltimore, where he slashed .127/.225/.206 across 72 total plate appearances. Given Bemboom's poor major-league history, he likely won't offer the Tigers much more than organizational depth behind the dish.