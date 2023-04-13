Bemboom cleared waivers Thursday and accepted an assignment to Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Bemboom passed through waivers unclaimed after being designated for assignment by the Orioles. The 33-year-old catcher owns a career .158/.233/.262 batting line in 206 plate appearances at the major-league level.
