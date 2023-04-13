Bemboom was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Thursday.
Baltimore kept three catchers around for a few days but will now go back to the traditional two-catcher alignment. Bemboom will go through the waiver process, with the O's probably hoping he clears so he can stay around as depth.
