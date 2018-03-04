Orioles' Audry Perez: Moved to minor-league camp
Perez was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
Perez's playing time had been fairly limited since the start of spring training. However, he made the most of his time as he went 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBI over five games. Look for Perez to provide organizational depth at catcher for Baltimore this season.
