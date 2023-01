Mullins signed a one-year, $4.1 million contract with the Orioles on Friday to avoid arbitration, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Mullins took a step back in 2022 after his breakout 2021 season, but he was still pretty productive with a .721 OPS, 16 home runs and 34 stolen bases. The 28-year-old did start to sit against left-handed pitching some down the stretch last season, which is something to keep in mind when evaluating his fantasy prospects for 2023.