Mullins went 1-for-4 with a walk-off, two-run home run during Wednesday's 4-2 win against the Twins.

Mullins extended his hit streak to nine games and has clubbed homers in three of the past four contests. The 29-year-old has rebounded from a poor start to the season and has a .259/.308/.552 slash line with five home runs, three steals, 15 RBI and 14 runs through 17 games.