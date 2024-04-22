Mullins went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Royals.

Mullins was caught stealing after reaching on a fielder's choice in the second inning, but he tried again with success in the fourth. His 10-game hitting streak ended Saturday with an 0-for-1 effort off the bench, but he's still providing quality at-bats from the bottom half of the order. The center fielder is now slashing .269/.311/.522 with five home runs, four steals, 15 RBI, 15 runs scored and two doubles over 74 plate appearances this season.