Sisco is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The Orioles wanted to give everyday shortstop Jose Iglesias some time out of the field for the day game after a night game, so he'll occupy the designated-hitter spot and bump SIsco to the bench as a result. With an .877 OPS over 78 plate appearances this season, the lefty-hitting Sisco looks primed to continue receiving at least semi-regular starts against right-handed pitching.