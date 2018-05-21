Sisco is not in the lineup Monday against the White Sox.

Sisco has sat in four of five games since Andrew Susac was called up on May 17, though that's likely for platoon reasons, as the Orioles have faced lefties in each of those games. The Orioles are projected to face righties in the next three games of the series, so Sisco should start in each if the Orioles are indeed platooning at catcher.