Orioles' Chance Sisco: Sits again Monday
Sisco is not in the lineup Monday against the White Sox.
Sisco has sat in four of five games since Andrew Susac was called up on May 17, though that's likely for platoon reasons, as the Orioles have faced lefties in each of those games. The Orioles are projected to face righties in the next three games of the series, so Sisco should start in each if the Orioles are indeed platooning at catcher.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...