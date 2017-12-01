Binford agreed to a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Binford split time between the Royals' Triple-A and Double-A teams in 2017, but spent a majority of the time in Omaha at the highest minor-league level. During 22 appearances -- including 19 starts -- he posted a ghastly 7.24 ERA and 1.70 WHIP in 115.2 innings while sporting a 94:39 K:BB. He will likely serve as organizational depth for Baltimore, and begin the season in Triple-A Norfolk.