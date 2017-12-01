Orioles' Christian Binford: Inks minor-league deal with Baltimore
Binford agreed to a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Binford split time between the Royals' Triple-A and Double-A teams in 2017, but spent a majority of the time in Omaha at the highest minor-league level. During 22 appearances -- including 19 starts -- he posted a ghastly 7.24 ERA and 1.70 WHIP in 115.2 innings while sporting a 94:39 K:BB. He will likely serve as organizational depth for Baltimore, and begin the season in Triple-A Norfolk.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...