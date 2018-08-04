Tigers' Christian Binford: Heads to Detroit
Binford was acquired by the Tigers from the Orioles on Friday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic Detroit reports.
Binford posted a 4.95 ERA and 1.52 WHIP with 35 strikeouts through 56 innings at Double-A Bowie. He's yet to surface in the big leagues, as he's playing his seventh season in the minors.
