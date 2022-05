Perez (1-0) allowed a hit and a walk with one strikeout in two scoreless innings, earning the win Wednesday versus the Twins.

Perez followed starter Kyle Bradish, who was limited to 70 pitches in four innings. Perez had the first two of five scoreless innings from the Orioles' bullpen to maintain the lead the offense established in the fourth inning. The southpaw has yet to yield a run this season, though he's also posted a 1.33 WHIP, 8:4 K:BB and two holds across nine innings in 10 appearances.