Perez (oblique) has been throwing bullpen sessions and will be ready for a live batting practice session soon, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Perez would presumably be asked to make a rehab appearance or two before returning, but that should be around the corner. The left-handed reliever has been out since the opening weekend of the season with a right oblique strain.
