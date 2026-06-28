Mets' Cionel Perez: Working as opener Sunday

Perez will start Sunday's contest against Philadelphia, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Perez began the campaign with Washington before joining the Mets on a minor-league deal in early May. The lefty hurler was brought up to the big-league club May 30 and has appeared in 10 contests, posting a 3.68 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 14:1 K:BB over 14.2 innings. Perez hasn't tossed more than 32 pitches in an outing this season, so he presumably won't go very deep Sunday. It's unclear who will follow Perez on the mound, and New York may opt for a bullpen game rather than deploying a bulk reliever.