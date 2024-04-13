Cowser went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in Friday's 11-1 loss to the Brewers.

Cowser was responsible for two of the Orioles' five hits off Freddy Peralta -- he poked an opposite-field double in the first inning before leading off the fourth with a home run, his third long ball in his last two games. The 24-year-old Cowser has gotten off to a tremendous start this year, going 13-for-27 (.481) with a 1.537 OPS, 12 RBI and a stolen base through his first 27 at-bats. While he opened the year as Baltimore's fourth outfielder, Cowser has certainly earned a regular starting role moving forward.