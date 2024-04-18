Cowser went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Twins.

Cowser's power has come back down with no home runs over his last three games, but he's still hitting well, going 3-for-11 in that span. The outfielder is slashing .400/.429/.800 with four homers, three steals, 15 RBI, eight runs scored and six doubles over 49 plate appearances. Cowser's continued success will likely mean that Austin Hays remains in a bench role, though manager Brandon Hyde has had no trouble resting his other outfielders to keep Cowser in the lineup so far.