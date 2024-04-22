Cowser went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Royals.

Cowser had gone 3-for-14 with no extra-base hits and seven strikeouts over his previous five games. The outfielder opened the scoring in Sunday's contest, the first of back-to-back homers for the Orioles in the third inning. Cowser is up to five long balls, 16 RBI, nine runs scored, six doubles and three stolen bases while slashing .373/.411/.784 through 56 plate appearances. Austin Hays is dealing with calf tightness, so Cowser's short-term playing time should be steady.