Straily will work out of a relief role moving forward, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Straily hasn't been able to get the job done so far this season as a part of the starting rotation (9.09 ERA and 1.99 WHIP with an 18:17 K:BB over 34.2 innings). He'll get a chance to turn things around out of the bullpen.

