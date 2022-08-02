The Diamondbacks granted Straily his release from his minor-league deal Monday, allowing him to sign a one-year, $400,000 contract with the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

After failing to win a spot on the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster, Straily had toiled all season at Triple-A Reno, with whom he produced a 6.35 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 53:30 K:BB in 62.1 innings. Since a call-up to the majors wasn't imminent, Straily will instead head to Korea for the second time in his career, and he'll be well-compensated for the remaining three months of the season. The 33-year-old previously led the KBO circuit in strikeouts while pitching for the Giants in 2020.