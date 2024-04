Straily signed a split contract with the Cubs on Thursday, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Straily, 35, spent some time at Triple-A Reno in the Diamondbacks organization in 2022 but aside from that has pitched in the Korea Baseball Organization since 2020. He last appeared in the majors in 2019 with the Orioles. Straily presumably will be assigned to Triple-A Iowa, although he could initially go to extended spring training or a lower affiliate.