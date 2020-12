Straily signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract to remain with the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Straily had a strong first season in the KBO, going 15-4 with a 2.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 205 strikeouts in 194.2 innings for the Giants. His return to the KBO is in large part likely a sign of the uncertainty about the length and timing of the 2021 MLB season.