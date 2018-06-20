Hess allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over 4.2 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Nationals.

Hess limited the Nationals to just one hit -- a Trea Turner solo homer -- over the first four innings, but they got to the starter for an additional four runs in the fifth inning on four hits and two walks. After allowing just two earned runs over 18.2 innings between three starts from May 25 to June 7, Hess has now allowed a combined 10 runs in his last two outings. He owns a disappointing 4.82 ERA on the year.