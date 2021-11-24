Hess (illness) re-signed Nov. 11 with the Rays on a minor-league contract.
Shortly before he officially elected free agency Oct. 15, Hess revealed that he was diagnosed with a cancerous germ cell tumor in the center of his chest. The Rays' decision to re-sign Hess earlier this month implies confidence in his recovery, and the pitcher himself was a similarly upbeat about his health in his most recent update on his personal Twitter account. Hess will hope to gain clearance from doctors in the coming months, but at least for the time being, his availability for the start of spring training is uncertain.