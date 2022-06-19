Triple-A Durham activated Hess (illness) from its 7-day injured list Saturday.
Hess will make his return to Durham's active roster after he was delayed to begin the season following a diagnosis of a cancerous germ tumor in his chest during the offseason. The right-hander received clearance to resume his career prior to spring training, but the Rays were careful to ease him back slowly coming off the medical scare. After Hess checked out fine during a recent four-appearance rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League, he'll now rejoin the Durham pitching staff.