Hess (illness) gave up one run on two hits while striking out one over one inning of relief in a rehab appearance Tuesday for the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate.

After revealing in October that he had a cancerous germ cell in the center of his chest that required chemotherapy, Hess was cleared to resume his baseball activities a few months later. Even so, the Rays elected to bring Hess along slowly as he worked to regain strength following his battle with cancer. After a prolonged stay at extended spring training, Hess was finally cleared for game action. He'll likely make a few appearances in the FCL before eventually being activated from Triple-A Durham's 7-day injured list.