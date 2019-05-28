Orioles' DJ Stewart: Recalled by Orioles
Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
Stewart hit a strong .250/.340/.550 in a small sample of just 47 plate appearances last season and has hit .316/.425/.586 in 43 games for Norfolk this year. There are at-bats available for him in an outfield corner in the near future with Trey Mancini moving to first base to cover for Chris Davis' hip injury, though the situation could get more crowded once Davis returns. Stewart has a good shot to be part of the Orioles' future, however, so as long as he's performing reasonably well he's likely to remain in the lineup.
