Orioles' DJ Stewart: Three hits in 2019 debut
Stewart went 3-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Tigers.
Making his 2019 debut as the Orioles' starting right fielder, Stewart was responsible for half of the team's hit total in the pitching duel. Spots in the Baltimore lineup may grow more scarce once Chris Davis (hip) and Mark Trumbo (knee) are back from the injured list at some point, but at least for the time being, Stewart should get an extended window to prove he's worthy of an everyday role. As he showed Tuesday, Stewart offers a decent amount of speed, and he also demonstrated the ability to hit for power at Triple-A Norfolk (.270 ISO in 187 plate appearances) prior to his promotion.
