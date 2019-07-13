Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Lands on IL with knee tendinitis

Bundy was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right knee tendinitis.

Bundy started feeling something in his knee while warming up for Friday's start, but he opted to try to pitch through it, which seems like a mistake in hindsight. He gave up seven earned runs while recording just three outs in that start against the Rays. Gabriel Ynoa, who threw 5.1 innings Friday after Bundy exited, could start in his place in the short term.