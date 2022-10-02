Bundy gave up two earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out three over five innings in a 3-2 loss to the Tigers on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Bundy made his team-leading 29th start and looked good outside of a home run to Eric Haase. However, he suffered from some poor outfield defense by Matt Wallner in the first inning which led to an earned run. The performance is a positive note on which to end the season for Bundy who struggled immensely in September with a 7.06 ERA as the Twins fell out of playoff contention. He finishes the season with an ERA of 4.89, a WHIP of 1.28 and a Baseball-Reference WAR of -0.3.